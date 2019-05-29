Mayfield started at shortstop in place of the injured Carlos Correa (ribs) and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Cubs.

Mayfield was called up to be a stop-gap at second base until Jose Altuve (hamstring) was ready to return, but his injury will linger and Correa was scratched with an injury that is expected to keep him out a couple of weeks. That means Mayfield may stick around longer than the two games his stay was originally projected to last. With holes at second base and shortstop, Mayfield could get regular at-bats over the next 10-to-14 days.