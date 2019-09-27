Astros' Jack Mayfield: Slugs second homer
Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
Mayfield collected the first hit in his latest big-league stint the fifth inning, drilling a long ball to left field to temporarily tie the score. The 28-year-old belted 28 homers and batted .287 in 100 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season but has enjoyed considerably less success in the majors, hitting only .136 with a pair of homers and 16 strikeouts in 59 at-bats.
