Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Mayfield collected the first hit in his latest big-league stint the fifth inning, drilling a long ball to left field to temporarily tie the score. The 28-year-old belted 28 homers and batted .287 in 100 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season but has enjoyed considerably less success in the majors, hitting only .136 with a pair of homers and 16 strikeouts in 59 at-bats.