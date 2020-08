Mayfield is in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield started just once over an eight-game span after being recalled Aug. 16, but he got the nod at third base Monday and will start there Friday for the third time in four games. He and Abraham Toro figure to continue sharing the third-base duties in some fashion until either Aledmys Diaz (groin) or Alex Bregman (hamstring) returns.