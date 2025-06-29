Pena (ribs) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena will sit for a second consecutive game since he's still feeling sore after being hit by a pitch during Friday's series opener versus Chicago. The 27-year-old shortstop will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will fill in at shortstop again Sunday for the Astros.