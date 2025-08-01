The Astros activated Pena (ribs) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena missed the entire month of July and hasn't been in the Astros' lineup since June 27. Following the addition of Carlos Correa, Pena will stick at shortstop for Houston, with Correa taking up third base. Getting both players, along with Jesus Sanchez, will be a big boost to the lineup. Pena is slashing .322/.378/.489 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 48 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 20:55 BB:K across 350 plate appearances this season.