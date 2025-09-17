Pena went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Pena set the table for Houston's offense, leading off both the first and third innings with singles before coming around to score. He extended his hitting streak to five games and has at least one hit in 21 of his last 26 games, during which he's recorded 12 RBI and 13 runs scored while hitting .281. Pena has performed particularly well to start the Astros' series against Texas, tallying five hits with an RBI and five runs scored in the last two games.