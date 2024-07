Pena went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored Friday against the Twins.

Pena delivered a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly to account for his production. That continued a strong run, as across his last 15 games Pena has maintained a .298 batting average with two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored. His .118 across 86 games exactly matches his mark from 2023, though he's on pace to easily set new career highs in RBI and stolen bases while also hitting .285.