Astros' Jeremy Pena: Back in action Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Pena (neck) is batting seventh and playing shortstop Tuesday in Chicago, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The neck stiffness that kept Pena out of Monday's game appears to have been minor. In 18 games since his last home run, Pena has slashed .194/.214/.239 with three doubles and four RBI.
