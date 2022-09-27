site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Pena (face) is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Pena left Saturday's game with a facial abrasion but only ended up missing one game due to the issue. He is hitting .260/.288/.390 with three home runs and four steals over his last 25 games.
