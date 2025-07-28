Pena (rib) returned to Houston to work out with the Astros on Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list in the near future, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena is back in Houston after he spent the weekend at the Astros' facility in Florida, where he faced off against live pitching. He will report to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday to begin what will likely be a brief minor league rehab assignment. According to Sean O'Leary of SI.com, Houston general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Pena could be activated as soon as Friday, when the Astros will open a three-game series in Boston.