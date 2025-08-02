Pena was removed from Friday's game against the Red Sox due to a right hamstring cramp, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena felt his hamstring cramp up on him during his at-bat in the 10th inning, causing him to not come out on defense for the bottom of the frame. The Astros have yet to determine the severity of his injury, though they may sit him down for a day or two as a precaution. Ramon Urias figures to be the next man up to start at shortstop if Pena ends up missing time.