Astros' Jeremy Pena: Begins baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pena (ribs) is ramping up work in the weight room and is participating in portions of baseball activities, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear what baseball activities Pena has been cleared to partake in, but he's yet to resume full baseball activities. Still, it's an encouraging sign for Pena, as he pushes to make a return shortly after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Mauricio Dubon and Zack Short should handle most of the work at shortstop.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Not yet ready for baseball activity•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Could begin activities this weekend•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Lands on IL with fractured rib•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Absence continuing Sunday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Avoids serious injury•