Pena (ribs) is ramping up work in the weight room and is participating in portions of baseball activities, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what baseball activities Pena has been cleared to partake in, but he's yet to resume full baseball activities. Still, it's an encouraging sign for Pena, as he pushes to make a return shortly after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Mauricio Dubon and Zack Short should handle most of the work at shortstop.