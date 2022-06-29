Pena is being evaluated for a concussion following Wednesday's win over the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena is dealing with a mouth lateration but is also being examined for a concussion following Wednesday's outfield collision that forced him out of the game. The 24-year-old is traveling back to Houston with the team Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Astros' series against the Yankees on Thursday.