Pena is being evaluated for a concussion following Wednesday's win over the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena is dealing with a mouth lateration but is also being examined for a concussion following Wednesday's outfield collision that forced him out of the game. The 24-year-old is traveling back to Houston with the team Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Astros' series against the Yankees on Thursday.
