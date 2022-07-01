Pena cleared concussion protocol and is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena suffered a mouth laceration in a collision with teammate Yordan Alvarez (head) on Wednesday, but Pena has been cleared of a concussion and will return to face Michael Lorenzen. Alvarez's status is unclear.
