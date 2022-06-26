Houston reinstated Pena (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He'll start at shortstop and bat sixth in the Astros' series finale in New York versus the Yankees.

The Astros optioned outfielder Chas McCormick to Triple-A Sugar Land to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Pena, who had been sidelined since June 13 with left thumb discomfort. Though the rookie wasn't sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment while he was on the shelf, he proved his health by completing multiple workouts that included a full array of baseball activities. Expect Pena to immediately reclaim duties as the Astros' everyday shortstop after batting .277 with nine home runs, six stolen bases, 27 RBI and 27 runs in 54 games prior to landing on the IL.