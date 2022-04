Pena went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 11-7 victory against the Blue Jays.

Pena scored in the third inning after grounding into a fielder's choice. He later launched a three-run shot as part of a five-run sixth for Houston. The rookie shortstop is up to eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI through 19 career MLB games.