Astros' Jeremy Pena: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Pena isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Pena will get a breather after he hit .357 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases while starting in the last eight games. Aledmys Diaz is starting at shortstop and batting sixth.
