Pena went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base in a 7-5 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Pena had a good night at the plate, belting his 13th double as part of a three-hit effort. He also stole his seventh base before coming in to score his 46th run of the season. Perhaps the performance will mark the end of a particularly cold stretch of play. The rookie shortstop is slashing a paltry .220/.220/.268 in 41 at-bats in August.