Pena went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win against the Orioles.

Pena hit an RBI double in the first inning before knocking a two-run double in the sixth. He'd been stuck in a 6-for-49 (.122) slump since his last multi-hit game June 5. Pena's homerless drought has now reached 31 games and he's attempted only one steal in his last 15 contests. Still, he bumped his season slash line up to .280/.316/.382 through 314 plate appearances.