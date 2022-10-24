Pena went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS, earning the series MVP award.

Pena continued his fantastic rookie season Sunday with a massive three-run homer off Nestor Cortes that evened the score at 3-3. Pena took advantage of back-to-back walks allowed by the usually reliable Cortes, sending a cutter 408 feet into the left field seats at Yankee Stadium. This marked the rookie's third home run and sixth extra-base hit of the postseason, as he continues to shine as the successor at shortstop to Carlos Correa. Pena's next at bats will come against the Phillies, who he played in the final regular season series, going 2-for-6 with a home run.