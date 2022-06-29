Pena's teammate, Justin Verlander, said that the rookie shortstop exited Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Mets in the eighth inning with a mouth laceration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker declined to discuss the nature of the injuries Pena and Yordan Alvarez sustained in their outfield collision, but Verlander was at least willing to give the media with an update on the former player. Assuming Pena doesn't require any sort of major dental surgery and avoided any further injuries in the collision, he'll have a good chance at being back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees. Pena, who went 1-for-4 at the plate before his exit, looked as though he was initially going to stay in the game, but he ultimately walked off to the dugout after consulting with team trainers.