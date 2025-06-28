Pena was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs due to left rib soreness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was hit by a pitch to his left rib during the second inning, and he initially stayed in the game until the fifth inning, when Mauricio Dubon came in to pinch hit. Pena will undergo further tests, and an update on his injury should be made during or shortly after the conclusion of Friday's contest.