Pena (thumb) said Friday that he's feeling great, but he won't be activated off the injured list just yet, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Friday is the first day that Pena is eligible to return from the injured list, but despite the fact that he seemingly feels fine, he'll wind up missing at least one more day. The Astros have yet to specify exactly when he'll be back, but it looks as though he should return within the next few days.