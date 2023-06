Pena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Reds.

Pena extended his hitting streak to five games -- it was interrupted by an absence due to illness -- with a base knock in the second inning. He went on to steal second base, his seventh of the season. Despite hitting .268, Pena has had a power outage of late with only four extra-base hits -- no home runs -- across his last 15 games. He has only one RBI in that span.