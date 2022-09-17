site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Gets Saturday off
Pena is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
The Astros are resting a few starters after their playoff-clinching win Friday. David Hensley will start at shortstop and bat ninth, while Aledmys Diaz will jump up into the second spot in the order.
