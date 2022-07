Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs in a loss to the Athletics on Monday.

Pena's first-inning solo homer gave Houston an early lead, but the team never led after the third frame. The rookie shortstop also homered against Seattle on Sunday, and this was the first time in his major-league career that he's gone deep in consecutive games. Pena ranks second among rookies with 15 home runs on the season, only one behind the Mariners' Julio Rodriguez.