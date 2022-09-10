Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-3 win over the Angels on Friday.

Pena has showed decent pop from the shortstop position in his rookie season. The 24-year-old right-handed bat now has 17 home runs on the season to go along with a respectable .249 average. The clear hole in Pena's game is that he does not walk enough. He came into the game with a walk rate of 4.1% and he has an OBP of only .285. He showed an ability to get on base at a healthy rate in the minors so it is possible he will develop this skill at the major-league level as he matures.