Pena, who landed on first base awkwardly for the final out of Sunday's ALDS Game 2 loss to the Twins, was spotted taking infield with his teammates during Monday's workout, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena appeared to be walking around gingerly after being retired for the final out Sunday, but it seems like he got through Monday's workout with no issues. Expect him to start at shortstop as the Astros look to regain the series edge Tuesday.