Pena went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over Toronto.

Pena crushed a walkoff blast in the 10th inning off Jordan Romano. The rookie shortstop also scored a run in the second frame after grounding into a fielder's choice. It was his third home run of the season and he's now up to six RBI with seven extra-base hits through 57 career plate appearances.