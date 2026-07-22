Astros' Jeremy Pena: Homers again Tuesday

Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Pena led off the bottom of the first with a 405-foot blast off Tyler Phillips to give Houston an early 1-0 lead. It's the eighth homer of the season for Pena, who's now gone deep in back-to-back games. The shortstop has come out of the All-Star break hot, going 5-for-13 in four contests. Overall, Pena is slashing .293/.355/.452 with 40 runs scored, 27 RBI and eight steals across 231 plate appearances this season.