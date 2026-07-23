Astros' Jeremy Pena: Homers for third straight game

Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Pena has turned up the power, going deep in three straight games against Miami. He's added six RBI and five runs scored in that span. Prior to this surge, the shortstop had gone 14 contests without a long ball. He's batting .302 with an .834 OPS, nine homers, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored, nine doubles and eight stolen bases over 56 contests while primarily serving as Houston's leadoff hitter when healthy.