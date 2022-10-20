Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Game 1 of the ALCS in the 4-2 win over the Yankees.

The remarkable rookie season for the Houston shortstop continued Wednesday as Pena tallied three more hits including a solo shot off Frankie Montas in the seventh inning to give the Astros a three-run cushion. Pena is now 7-for-20 in the postseason, and he has homered in back to back games for the Astros. Coming into 2022 with big shoes to fill, the 25-year-old is proving that the Astros do not need Carlos Correa at shortstop to have success in the postseason.