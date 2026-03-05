Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Wednesday that Pena took a ground ball to his fingertip and will undergo X-rays Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Per Dylan Delgatto of SportingNews, Pena suffered a small fracture in his finger during Wednesday's World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Tigers, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing at least the first round of the WBC. Pena will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether he is in danger of missing more time, potentially for the start of the MLB regular season. If he were to be sidelined for an extended period of time, then the Astros could turn to Nick Allen to takeover at shortstop or move Carlos Correa from third base and have Isaac Paredes serve at the hot corner.