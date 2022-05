Pena (knee) woke up sore Sunday and is being held out of the lineup against the Nationals as a precaution, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With a soreness issue like this, he could wake up sore on future days, so it's hard to say when he will be cleared to return, but it does sound like he is truly day-to-day. Aledmys Diaz is starting at shortstop Sunday.