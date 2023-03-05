Pena is likely to drop down in the Astros' everyday lineup, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena hit second for most of the 2022 season for the Astros, but Houston manager Dusty Baker has stated that a healthy Michael Brantley will hit second when in the lineup. While the Astros lineup has strong depth, a drop in the lineup could result in fewer run-scoring opportunities for the second-year player, but also could lead to more chances to drive in runs for the defending World Series champions. In his first year of MLB action, Pena slashed .253/.289/.426 with 22 homers, 11 steals and 63 RBI in 136 games.