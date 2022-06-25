Pena (thumb) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was eligible to return from the IL as early as Friday, but the Astros wanted to give him a few extra days to rest prior to returning to game action. Assuming the 24-year-old is activated Sunday, he'll be able to rest during the Astros' scheduled day off Monday to help ease him back into action. Once he's officially activated, Pena will reclaim his role as Houston's primary shortstop after he slashed .277/.333/.471 with nine homers, 27 runs, 27 RBI and six stolen bases to begin the season.