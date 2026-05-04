Astros' Jeremy Pena: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pena (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Pena has been shelved since mid-April with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain but appears nearly ready to test things out in a game setting. Since his absence has been relatively brief, Pena should not require too many rehab at-bats before returning to the Astros' active roster.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Taking live batting practice•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Takes part in running workout•
-
Astros' Nick Allen: Scratched due to back issue•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Departs with knee injury Saturday•