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Pena (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena has been shelved since mid-April with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain but appears nearly ready to test things out in a game setting. Since his absence has been relatively brief, Pena should not require too many rehab at-bats before returning to the Astros' active roster.

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