Astros' Jeremy Pena: Not starting Saturday
Pena will sit Saturday against Cleveland.
Pena sits after starting nine straight games, a stretch in which he struggled to a .356 OPS while going hitless six times. Aledmys Diaz (finger) will get the start at shortstop.
