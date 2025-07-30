Pena (rib) will play shortstop in a rehab game with Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday and could rejoin the Astros for the start of Friday's series in Boston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena occupied the designated hitter spot for Sugar Land on Tuesday in his first rehab game, going 0-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. He'll play the field Wednesday and, as long as everything checks out well, should be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Pena has been shelved since late June with a small rib fracture.