site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-jeremy-pena-out-again-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pena (knee) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros made it seem like Pena would likely be back Sunday, but that will not be the case. Aledmys Diaz is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read