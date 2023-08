Pena went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Pena tallied his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six starts, and he's also worked four free passes in that span. He had a dreadful July during which he hit just .205, but he appears to be coming out of the prolonged slump. Pena still has only a .679 OPS on the season, primarily because he has a disappointing 10 home runs across 409 plate appearances.