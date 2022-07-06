Pena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals.
Pena tied the game at 4-4 with his fifth-inning blast. He's hit safely in seven of eight games since returning from the injured list due to a thumb injury, going 10-for-37 (.270) in that span. The rookie shortstop continues to look solid in a near-everyday role, slashing .276/.327/.482 with 12 homers, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases through 62 contests.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Powers Sunday's victory•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Strikeouts piling up•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Clears protocol, starting Friday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Exit attributed to mouth laceration•