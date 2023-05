Pena went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the A's.

He gave the Astros a quick 2-0 lead by taking Austin Pruitt deep in the top of the first inning. Pena's .247/.290/.428 slash line on the season is a near-perfect match for his .253/.289/.426 line as a rookie, but Saturday's long ball was his first in May and snapped a 22-game homer drought.