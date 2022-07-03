Pena went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and a solo shot during Sunday's 4-2 win against the Angels.

After flying out in his first at-bat, Pena got Houston on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning, reached on singles in the fifth and seventh and crushed a walkoff two-run blast to center off Los Angeles reliever Ryan Tepera in the ninth. The 24-year-old had been slumping of late -- going 5-for-26 over his last six games -- but broke out in a big way with his first career four-hit game and his second and third homers since the start of June. The exceptional performance boosted Pena's line to .279/.328/.479 with 11 home runs, 33 runs and 30 RBI in 60 games.