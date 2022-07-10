Pena went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Pena missed three games due to the league's healthy and safety protocols. He was able to contribute a sacrifice fly for the Astros' fifth run in the contest in his return from the short absence. The rookie shortstop is 7-for-33 (.212) with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored through seven games in July, though a four-hit, two-homer game July 3 against the Angels helped steady his recent numbers. Overall, he's slashing .266/.314/.464 through 258 plate appearances.