Pena went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Pena entered Tuesday's game having failed to tally an extra-base hit in 10 straight starts. He ended that drought with an RBI double in the third inning and also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly one frame later. Pena is now hitting .302 with five home runs and nine stolen bases across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.