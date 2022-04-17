site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Receives first day off
Pena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pena is slashing .345/.375/.621 while starting the first eight games of the season and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Aledmys Diaz will take over at shortstop for Houston.
