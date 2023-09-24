Pena went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Pena had gone nearly a whole month since his last steal on Aug. 25. In the 24 games between thefts, he hit .316 (31-for-98) with 10 extra-base hits, eight RBI and 20 runs scored. The second-year shortstop hasn't matched his power output from 2022, but his walk rate and on-base percentage have risen while his strikeout rate has decreased, indicating a better approach at the plate. For the year, Pena has a .262/.323/.383 slash line with 10 home runs, 13 steals, 51 RBI and 81 runs scored over 143 contests.