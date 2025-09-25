Pena (oblique) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Imaging revealed Thursday that Pena suffered a strain in his left oblique that has been causing him pain while taking mild swings, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, which could be enough for the Astros to consider placing him on the injured list. In the meantime, Mauricio Dubon will receive another start at shortstop Thursday and bat ninth.