Pena was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Pena was effective early in Thursday's matchup, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was examined by trainers after singling in the top of the fourth inning. Although the 24-year-old initially remained in the game, Aledmys Diaz (undisclosed) took his place at shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. The nature and severity of Pena's injury aren't yet clear.